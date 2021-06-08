State’s mobile career lab comes to Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) set up its mobile career lab at Lambeau Tuesday.

The lab was able to assist people with job searches, as well as resumes, applications, interview skills, and other services to help them find the right positions.

In addition, the lab was also able to help companies which are in dire need of workers.

“So right now, we have about 129,000 folks that are still on unemployment, and we are working with them to connect them to different opportunities,” said Amy Pechacek, the Secretary-Designee of the DWD. “And we are hearing that there is a demand, especially in a lot of different sectors, for more employees. We’re hearing that hospitality, restaurants, the leisure sectors are still looking for lots of employees, so we are trying to connect those who are still looking for jobs with those opportunities in the state.”

A big focus at the lab was digital literacy, and the facility also helped some people who were at Lambeau for COVID-19 vaccinations.

