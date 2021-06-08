Advertisement

State’s mobile career lab comes to Lambeau

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) set up its mobile career lab at Lambeau Tuesday.

The lab was able to assist people with job searches, as well as resumes, applications, interview skills, and other services to help them find the right positions.

In addition, the lab was also able to help companies which are in dire need of workers.

“So right now, we have about 129,000 folks that are still on unemployment, and we are working with them to connect them to different opportunities,” said Amy Pechacek, the Secretary-Designee of the DWD. “And we are hearing that there is a demand, especially in a lot of different sectors, for more employees. We’re hearing that hospitality, restaurants, the leisure sectors are still looking for lots of employees, so we are trying to connect those who are still looking for jobs with those opportunities in the state.”

A big focus at the lab was digital literacy, and the facility also helped some people who were at Lambeau for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
“It is what it is”: Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Criminal complaint details homicide charge against suspected cartel member
A chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes...
Green Bay commission approves Popeyes permit for east side location

Latest News

Fox Crossing police searching for 2 people suspected of stealing girl’s bike
Redevelopment Authority approves downtown apartment complex, grocery store development agreement
Redevelopment Authority approves downtown apartment complex, grocery store development agreement
Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants
Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side
Police are at the site of a possible shooting in Green Bay.
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side