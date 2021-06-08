State Patrol: Stevens Point man hospitalized for life threatening injuries after Manitowoc Co. crash

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person has been hospitalized for life threatening injuries following a crash Tuesday morning near Cleveland in Manitowoc County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, multiple departments were called to northbound I-43 at 9:44 a.m. for a two vehicle crash in the Township of Centerville.

There, authorities say they found a 24-year-old Stevens Point man had been traveling northbound on I-43 in a 2006 SAAB 9-3 when he crashed into a 2011 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 65-year-old Fond du Lac man.

As a result of the collision, the State Patrol says both drivers lost control of their vehicles, traveled through the median, and across the southbound lanes of I-43.

The Ford Fiesta stopped on the southbound shoulder, while the SAAB hit a tree in the southbound ditch before stopping.

The Stevens Point man is recovering from life-threatening injuries in Green Bay, while the Fond du Lac man was treated and released at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

Authorities haven’t released the names of those involved in the crash as of this time.

The incident is still being investigated.

