“It is what it is”: Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As expected, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to show up for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Minicamp started at 11 a.m. with no sign of the reigning NFL MVP as the team and No. 12 continue their standoff.

“It is what it is,” said Head Coach Matt Lafleur. “We will focus and control and work on the guys that are here.” He’s encouraged his players to “keep the family business in house.”

LaFleur's message to the team today: "We talk about all that stuff as a team, but I will keep the family business in house."



One of those guys is second-year quarterback Jordan Love. Lafleur says Love will continue to get most of the reps. “He’s a young quarterback that was not afforded a preseason last year,” the coach says.

Rodgers faces a possible fine of $93,085 for his absence. The Packers could opt to waive that fine. Lafleur declined to comment, saying it was a personnel matter.

OT David Bakhtiari say she has a close relationship with his QB, but he has no control over it.

The team added tryout QB Jake Dolegala at minicamp. QB Love is expected to speak to the media this week, according to ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky. It’s been reported Rodgers remains unhappy about the team’s decision to draft Love last year, although he denies that.

Wide receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess were in attendance at minicamp Tuesday. They had skipped OTAs.

Four Packers are in COVID protocol, according to Demovsky. Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Elgton Jenkins and Dean Lowry were not allowed to practice.

The much publicized dispute between Rodgers and the Packers shows no sign of ending. On Saturday, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the team’s front office remains “committed to resolving things” with unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2021 NFL season. He also added that this situation has caused a rift in the fanbase.

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact,” Murphy wrote on the Packers’ official website. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Rodgers last spoke publicly about the situation in May during an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan, I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. We’ve had a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way,” Rodgers said. “A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year.”

Action 2 Sports is at minicamp and will have full reports tonight.

