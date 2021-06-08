Redevelopment Authority approves downtown apartment complex, grocery store development agreement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An apartment complex and grocery store in downtown Green Bay are one step closer to becoming a reality.

Tuesday afternoon, the city’s Redevelopment Authority (RDA) approved the development agreement, with a few changes from the original proposal made in 2019.

Originally, the plan included affordable housing and a grocery store run by Maurer’s Market.

RELATED: Downtown grocery store part of townhomes proposal in Green Bay

RELATED: Proposed downtown grocery store could turn food desert to dust

However, the plan now calls for market rate housing instead of affordable housing, and a neighboring grocery store to move into the development site along Monroe Avenue.

Negotiations are still underway with the Main Oriental Market to be the grocery store on the first level of the complex. The market has been serving the Green Bay community for more than 15 years.

In a statement to the RDA, Market Manager Tara Yang said their vision is to expand the store’s current selection of foods to better serve all populations in downtown Green Bay.

“She said that she could do a great job in this, had a great vision that kind of blew us away on her presentation,” said Ted Matkom of Gorman & Compnay, the developer.

The $22 million dollar project includes 172 apartment units ranging from studio to three bedroom, with underground parking. The site would also include eight town homes along Quincy Street.

All would be market rate housing.

“Overall, looking at this project and the fact that it’s bringing a grocery to the downtown, I’m okay with the makeup of the units on this development project, knowing that we got more affordable coming down the pike,” said Cheryl Renier-Wigg, an Assistant Development Director.

UW-Green Bay also has its eyes set on the commercial spaces planned inside the complex in an effort to reach students living downtown.

“We’re very excited about the possibilities here, it’s exactly the kind of space that we’re looking for to move downtown,” said UW-GB Chancellor, Mike Alexander. “A few of the highlights would be to move the Center of Engagement to completely connect what we’re doing where city engagement is actually occurring.”

The University is also considering moving its continuing education community engagement programs to downtown and have a resource center for students living in the area to fill out college applications and other applicable forms.

The project is expected to be built by the end of 2024.

The development agreement still needs the approval of the city attorney and the city council

RELATED: RDA approves city’s outline for downtown grocery store, housing

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.