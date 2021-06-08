Ex-pharmacist receives prison sentence for attempting to tamper with COVID-19 vaccines

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Wisconsin pharmacist has learned his fate after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products, identified as COVID-19 vaccines.

Federal court officials say 46-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, will serve three years in prison for tampering with vaccine doses at the Advocate Aurora Health Hospital, where he worked in December of 2020. In addition, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig has ordered Brandenburg to three years of supervised release, as well as pay about $83,800 in restitution to the hospital.

Court documents state Brandenburg removed a box of COVID-19 vaccine vials on purpose from a refrigeration unit during two overnight shifts in late December.

According to a plea agreement, Brandenburg said he was skeptical of vaccines in general, and was specifically skeptical of the Moderna vaccine. He had also voiced his beliefs regarding vaccine skepticism to his coworkers.

Documents also state that Brandenburg returned the doses to the refrigerator the following day after leaving them out for several hours each night. Officials say 57 people received doses of the vaccine from those vials.

Brandenburg said in a statement before receiving his sentence that he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports he apologized to his co-workers, family and the community.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this year, Brandenburg pleaded guilty to the counts on February 9.

In January, the Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board suspended his license to practice pharmacy in Wisconsin. The board’s order says Brandenburg agreed to the suspension “in order to focus” on possible charges against him.

Brandenburg had been facing up to 20 years in prison - 10 years for each count - and $500,000 in fines.

