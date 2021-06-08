MORE OF THE SAME AHEAD...

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible through this evening. Any storms that do pop up may have some brief downpours thanks to our rather humid air mass. Today’s risk of severe weather is LOW. Temperatures tonight should settle into upper half of the 60s for lows overnight. Areas of fog are also likely - Some possibly dense near the Lakeshore.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity hangs tuff... And a few other pop-up storms will be possible. As the work week comes to an end, a cold front is expected to move through the region later Friday into Saturday. After a round of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday, some slightly cooler air will arrive for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will drop back into the lower and middle 80s, which is still 5-10° warmer than normal for the middle of June. The humidity drops Saturday and despite the warm 80s Sunday, the drier air will offer a bit of a relief.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

WEDNESDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Spotty evening storms end, then partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Patchy fog. LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Morning showers possible, then decreasing clouds. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 82

