Mitchell International Airport bouncing back from pandemic

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - More passengers are moving through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the airport saw the most passengers in April since the pandemic began.

The airport saw 344,791 passengers that month. That’s 9,550 more passengers than in March.

Passenger traffic at the airport still hasn’t rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, however. April 2019 saw more than 585,000 passengers move through the facility.

