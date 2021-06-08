Lakeside beer garden to open in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in 150 years, Oshkosh will be hosting a lakeside beer garden this year!

The beer garden will be made of a series of events which start this Wednesday, June 9 at the Kiwanis Shelter in Menominee Park.

Once every month through September, the beer garden will run from 5 - 9 p.m..

The event is organized by the parks department, and is a throwback to the late 1800′s, when beer gardens were a staple in Oshkosh.

The last one, which was run by a hotelier, was dubbed a “Pleasure Garden”, and included a bathing house, a dance hall, restaurant, and Sunday performances by a brass band.

