Advertisement

Lakeside beer garden to open in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in 150 years, Oshkosh will be hosting a lakeside beer garden this year!

The beer garden will be made of a series of events which start this Wednesday, June 9 at the Kiwanis Shelter in Menominee Park.

Once every month through September, the beer garden will run from 5 - 9 p.m..

The event is organized by the parks department, and is a throwback to the late 1800′s, when beer gardens were a staple in Oshkosh.

The last one, which was run by a hotelier, was dubbed a “Pleasure Garden”, and included a bathing house, a dance hall, restaurant, and Sunday performances by a brass band.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

June 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Most area high school softball players haven’t hit the field in over a year with the spring...
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team