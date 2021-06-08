INTERVIEW: “Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes”

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Great Lakes may not be ready to give up their secrets, but Anna Lardinois is. Growing up in Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, she became interested in shipwrecks because of the Gordon Lightfoot ballad “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” about a freighter that sank in Lake Superior in 1975, killing all 29 sailors aboard.

Today, thousands of shipwrecks attract divers and history buffs to the Great Lakes, including more than 1,000 wrecks at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Lardinois’s book, “Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: Tragedies and Legacies from the Inland Seas,” will be released on July 1.

She talks with our Chris Roth about a Great Lakes tragedy that left an estimated 1,000 children orphaned, the Christmas Tree Ship, and other disasters and tall tales from the freshwater lakes.

