Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hot weekend kept heating and cooling companies busy repairing people’s air conditioners.

“Nobody really turns on their air conditioner to make sure it works,” said Brian Sinkler, Co-Owner of Sinkler Heating and Cooling.

That’s what keeps him in business and busy, especially on a hot weekends like we just saw.

“It happened on a Friday; so you go into Saturday, you’re down with just guys on call and we ended up calling about two thirds of our crew in. We had four guys on Saturday and two guys on Sunday to cover the load,” said Sinkler.

He says there are a few common maintenance repairs they get called upon to fix.

“Most of the common ones are the capacitor on the condenser on the outside and we’ve probably had seven of those this weekend. Filters being plugged. If your filter is not clean, not getting enough air flow across the coil, thus freezing up the coil,” said Sinkler.

If you don’t have the luxury of an air conditioner, there are a couple things you can do to keep yourself and your home cool. First make sure all your windows are closed during the hottest part of the day, and make sure all of your lights are off and your blinds are closed.

Also make sure your ceiling fan is rotating in a counterclockwise direction to pull the warm air up and push the cool air down.

If you do have an air conditioner that’s not making you cool, experts say there are a couple checks you can make before calling them.

“Check your breaker that would be the first thing I would check, look at the outside of the unit to make sure that fan is running, make sure you have water coming out of your drain, so you know you don’t have a plugged drain,” said Sinkler.

