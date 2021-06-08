HOT AND MUGGY WITH AN ISOLATED PM STORM

Today’s forecast... more of the same across northeast Wisconsin. We’ve already had 4 days where Green Bay’s high temperature has reached, or exceeded 90 degrees. In an average year, we’d only expect seven 90° days the entire summer! Highs will be back around 90 degrees again this afternoon, with cooler highs in the lower 80s along the lakeshore. The mugginess continues with dew points around 70 degrees.

Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through this evening. Any storms that do pop up may have some brief downpours thanks to our rather humid air mass. Today’s risk of severe weather is LOW. Temperatures tonight should settle into upper half of the 60s for lows overnight.

This heat wave is expected to last through Friday. As the work week comes to an end, a cold front is expected to move through the region. After a round of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday, some slightly cooler air will arrive for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will drop back into the lower and middle 80s, which is still 5-10° warmer than normal for the middle of June.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and muggy. Turning partly cloudy. A few afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 93 (lower 80s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Evening storms end, then partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Morning showers possible, then decreasing clouds. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler, but still warmer than average. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.