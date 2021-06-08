Advertisement

HOT & HUMID AGAIN WITH A SLIGHT STORM CHANCE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s not much change in today’s forecast... It’s going to be another hot and humid day across northeast Wisconsin. We’ve already had 4 days where Green Bay’s high temperature has reached, or exceeded 90 degrees. We normally see 7 summer days where we’re in the 90s, and the new season doesn’t even start until June 20th. Highs will be back around 90 degrees again this afternoon, with cooler highs in the lower 80s along the lakeshore.

Skies will be partly cloudy across the area. A few widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Any storms that do pop up may have some brief downpours thanks to our rather humid air mass. Today’s risk of severe weather is LOW.

This heat wave is expected to last at least through Friday. As the work week comes to an end, a cool front is expected to move through the region. After a round of showers and thunderstorms, some slightly cooler air will arrive this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will drop back into the low to middle 80s, which is still warmer than normal through the middle of June.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Turning partly cloudy. A few afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91 (lower 80s lakeside)

TONIGHT: A few evening storms, mainly NORTH of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Hot, but slightly less humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers. Partly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm again. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

June 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
First Alert Forecast: Another warm night, another humid day
First Alert Forecast: Another warm night, another humid day
Heat keeps businesses booming for heating and cooling companies
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
First Alert Forecast: Another warm night, cloudy conditions continue
First Alert Forecast: Another warm night, cloudy conditions continue