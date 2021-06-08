HOT & HUMID AGAIN WITH A SLIGHT STORM CHANCE

There’s not much change in today’s forecast... It’s going to be another hot and humid day across northeast Wisconsin. We’ve already had 4 days where Green Bay’s high temperature has reached, or exceeded 90 degrees. We normally see 7 summer days where we’re in the 90s, and the new season doesn’t even start until June 20th. Highs will be back around 90 degrees again this afternoon, with cooler highs in the lower 80s along the lakeshore.

Skies will be partly cloudy across the area. A few widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Any storms that do pop up may have some brief downpours thanks to our rather humid air mass. Today’s risk of severe weather is LOW.

This heat wave is expected to last at least through Friday. As the work week comes to an end, a cool front is expected to move through the region. After a round of showers and thunderstorms, some slightly cooler air will arrive this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will drop back into the low to middle 80s, which is still warmer than normal through the middle of June.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Turning partly cloudy. A few afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91 (lower 80s lakeside)

TONIGHT: A few evening storms, mainly NORTH of Green Bay. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Warm and humid. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Hot, but slightly less humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers. Partly sunny. Less humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm again. HIGH: 82

