Green Bay pickleball complex dedicated, ready for tournaments

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first official Pickleball complex within the City of Green Bay was dedicated Tuesday by city leaders.

The complex is located at Edison Park, where a couple of tennis courts were turned into six pickleball courts, as well as two warm-up courts.

“Now we can host tournaments, as this is one of the most popular growing sports that we have right now, pickleball. Now we can host the number of players that are coming up here pretty much any day of the week. You’ll see players up here from all over the place. They drive from all over Wisconsin, and when we do a tournament, they come from four or five different states,” said James Andersen of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Officials with the parks department say the idea came from a group called the Packerland Pickleball Players, and they helped pull together about $10,000 for the project.

Pickleball is played with a wooden paddle and a whiffle ball.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, more than 3 million people play the sport in the U.S.

Redevelopment Authority approves downtown apartment complex, grocery store development agreement
Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side
