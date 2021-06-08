Green Bay pickleball complex dedicated, ready for tournaments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first official Pickleball complex within the City of Green Bay was dedicated Tuesday by city leaders.

The complex is located at Edison Park, where a couple of tennis courts were turned into six pickleball courts, as well as two warm-up courts.

“Now we can host tournaments, as this is one of the most popular growing sports that we have right now, pickleball. Now we can host the number of players that are coming up here pretty much any day of the week. You’ll see players up here from all over the place. They drive from all over Wisconsin, and when we do a tournament, they come from four or five different states,” said James Andersen of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Officials with the parks department say the idea came from a group called the Packerland Pickleball Players, and they helped pull together about $10,000 for the project.

Pickleball is played with a wooden paddle and a whiffle ball.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, more than 3 million people play the sport in the U.S.

RELATED: Pickleball plans spread to Green Bay’s west side, could spur economic development

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.