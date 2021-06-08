Green Bay commission approves Popeyes permit for east side location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Plan Commission has given its approval for a Popeyes restaurant on the city’s east side.

The commission unanimously approved the request to authorize a Conditional Use Permit for a drive-thru restaurant at 1979 Main Street. That’s the current location of Wally’s Spot Supper Club.

The alders had delayed a vote for a Traffic Impact Study. Neighbors voiced concerns about traffic and noise. On Monday, they gave their approval.

The traffic study found a way to deal with longer lines during the first month of operation by putting in place a temporary extension of the drive-thru lane. That would avoid spillover into Main Street, according to the study by Traffic Analysis & Design. CLICK HERE to view the documents.

The study’s conclusion found that area intersections “are expected to operate acceptably under current traffic control.” The study found some minor traffic signal timing modifications could be put in place at the intersection of Main Street and Mason Street.

The full city council will need to give its approval before SmitCo can begin construction on the restaurant.

This would be the second Popeyes in Green Bay. The 1860 W Mason restaurant opened in October 2020. Traffic control was needed during the initial weeks. Only the drive-thru was open due to COVID-19 protocols. SmitCo says a dining room would be open at the proposed east side location. They anticipate that would lessen traffic issues.

