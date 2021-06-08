Gifted Wishes grants Seymour woman a taste from home

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a unique and heartfelt program with a simple goal, to grant hospice patients one last wish. Unity Hospice, with the help of some generous community donors, launched its “Gifted Wishes” program last summer.

All this week, we are profiling some of those wishes come true. One of them involves a Seymour woman, who simply wanted a taste from home.

Three bad falls and congestive heart failure led Ruth Gibbs into the care of Unity Hospice.

Her daughter, Robin Teasley, says she feels blessed her 96-year-old mom is in such good hands.

“They care. They care immensely. They come in, they joke with her, they talk with her, they treat her like she’s a person, which I don’t think you get that everywhere,” says Teasley.

That was never more evident than when Ruth recently received some exciting news.

“Mom told me, she goes, ‘Guess what happened,’ and I said what. She says, ‘They’re going to send me clams.’ I went, what? She says, ‘They’re going to send me some clams.’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh, how great is that.’ She was so excited,” recalls Teasley.

After growing up in Boston, Ruth raised her six children in Maine and some of her fondest memories are of digging buckets of clams along the coast.

When Unity staff asked Ruth if she had one final wish, she certainly did.

“I could’ve had lobster, but I’m more partial to clams than I am to lobster, although I like lobster but not as much as I do clams,” says Ruth.

Unity arranged for a seafood company to mail Ruth some fresh clams.

Her daughter cooked them up and the feast was on.

“She didn’t stop eating them. She didn’t even speak,” says Teasley with a chuckle.

“There was no place for talking. Clams were a real special treat, and they were delicious,” adds Ruth.

The honor and joy of granting individualized wishes is not lost on Unity staff.

“It touches the heart to be able to see the smiles, the tears, the gratefulness. It’s what keeps me coming back to work every day,” says Ashley VandenElzen, a Unity social worker.

The gifted wishes, made possible through community donations, mean the world to the patients’ families.

“They aren’t able to do the things they used to do, they’re not able to go where they wanted to go and it’s just another bright light, it is, it’s just something to make them feel good and they’ve given us, our families years and years and years, we can give a little back I think,” says Teasley.

Ruth received enough clams for two meals and a memory she’ll cherish until her final day.

“I can’t stop talking about clams, and it was a wonderful gift, it was a wonderful gift. I’ll always remember, and I hope there’s many memories for other people down the line,” says Ruth.

For more information on Gifted Wishes and how to help support the program, visit https://unityhospice.org/giftedwishes/

