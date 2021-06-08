Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after her bike was hit by a car in Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac girl is being treated at Children’s Hospital, according to police. Her name was not released.

At 9:06 p.m., police and rescue crews were called to the area of E Johnson Street and Amory Street for the report of a child hit by a vehicle.

Police say a 50-year-old North Fond du Lac man was driving west on E Johnson when he hit the 8-year-old girl as she was attempting to cross E Johnson on her bike.

The girl was taken by ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital then airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

Again, police say she is in critical condition.

The name of the driver was not released.

Police say this remains an active investigation.

FDLFR on scene of a child on a bike vs. an automobile at Amory and Johnson. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) June 8, 2021

