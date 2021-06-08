Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been outside at all, you know it’s definitely hot in Northeast Wisconsin, and for anything green, its been a struggle to stay that way.

This is especially true for area yards and plants.

Over the past few days, it’s been a non-stop fight to keep every plant hydrated at Van Zeeland Nursery and Landscape in Little Chute amid a relentless heat wave, likely to continue throughout the week.

Nursery Manager Robin Van Valin said, “We are selling plants like crazy. Again, the spring is the biggest time to buy plants. Now when you get the extreme temperatures they react just like we do. They start to wilt, they start to need more attention.”

It’s not just plants. Many yards are also turning yellow right now.

Experts say the best solution is an inch of water per week, plus proper fertilization.

Sr. Landscape Designer Steve Van Ryzin added, “Our lawns are set up to go doormat when the moisture goes away, so that normally happens in late July and August. Right now, we’re experiencing it earlier than I’ve ever experienced it in a long history, but it’s something that as soon as the grass receives the water, it’s going to green up again.”

Right now it’s important to keep a regular schedule when it comes to watering, and pay extra attention to small plants that especially tend to dry out in the heat.

“The most important thing is to stay calm. A lot of customers will want to over water plants at this point,” said Van Valin.

However, weather like this, tends to impact new plants a bit more. So she’s suggesting a specific technique.

“Feel free to soak it down a little bit. It’s really hard for a plant to suck the water all the way up to the top of the canopy days after it’s been pulled from the ground. So don’t be afraid to soak it down to keep the foliage nice and moist.”

