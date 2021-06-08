De Pere hosting downtown Art Walk
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Definitely De Pere is hosting an Art Walk series.
More than 20 venues will host artists selling their work.
A free trolley will take visitors from the east side to the west side.
Artists will be selling jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics and more.
INFORMATION: https://definitelydepere.org/artwalk/
Dates and Times
- Friday, June 11: 4-8 p.m.
- Friday, July 9: 4-8 p.m.
- Friday, August 13: 4-8 p.m.
