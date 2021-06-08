De Pere hosting downtown Art Walk

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Definitely De Pere is hosting an Art Walk series.

More than 20 venues will host artists selling their work.

A free trolley will take visitors from the east side to the west side.

Artists will be selling jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics and more.

INFORMATION: https://definitelydepere.org/artwalk/

Dates and Times

Friday, June 11: 4-8 p.m.

Friday, July 9: 4-8 p.m.

Friday, August 13: 4-8 p.m.

