Clintonville School District breaks ground on first phase of referendum projects

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The ground has been broken for the first phase of referendum projects for the Clintonville School District.

Last November, voters approved the $37 million plan, the first time a district referendum had been approved in 20 years.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the last referendum to pass in Clintonville was in 2020, when voters approved a nearly $23 million referendum to build the Clintonville High School building.

The referendum will add a new middle school, a new ag-science building to the high school, new classrooms, as well as remodel and expand other spaces, including the rec center.

High school renovations are set to be finished by fall of 2022, while the middle school is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023.

During the November election, nine school districts, including Clintonville, passed referendums.

