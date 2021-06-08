Advertisement

Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - Some much needed help for a Campbellsport teenager battling brain cancer.

Alexis Feucht plays high school girls softball and in a game Monday night the opposing team took action.

Before Feucht could take the field in Waupun, it was hard not to notice the bake sale and raffle being done, as an attempt to raise money in her fight against brain cancer.

Feucht, who plays shortstop, was diagnosed last fall after a series of bad headaches wouldn’t go away.

She said, “I had no idea what was going on. We thought it was sinuses, we thought it was just because I had a heavy case load for school.”

As Feucht undergoes treatment, she continues to play sports.

She also has friends in Waupun, on the opposing team, and they wanted to help and raise awareness.

“It was also a school project and it started like this could be a small little community event and just to like help as much as we can and it turned into something so much bigger and so much better than we could have imagined,” said friend and event organizer Makenya Potratz.

Dulcie Kind was also among the organizers.

She added, “I’ve known Alexis since we were young and she’s always been a good motivator for me and I played with her on the softball field and she always gives it her hardest and not once since this whole journey she’s been thru has she given up, nothing like that and she keep pushing forward.”

All of the money from the event will help cover the family’s medical expenses. The goal is to raise at least a thousand dollars, knowing that every little bit helps.

Feucht responded, “I am super thankful. It’s unbelievable how much the small towns have come together to just help me out and just makes be feel so much better about having what I have.”

Before the game, Feucht also addressed the crowd, saying she’s optimistic about her chances for a full recovery.

“I’m hoping that it goes within the year of chemo, but you know, I’m going to do what it takes to get rid of this crap,” she told the crowd.

