Brown County launching mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County and local health organizations have partnered to launch a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be on a Green Bay Metro Public Transportation bus.

“Our role as Green Bay Metro will be to provide the operator and the resources necessary to the public health vaccinators so they are able to complete their mission that is so critical to our community,” said Patty Kiewix, Green Bay Metro Transit Director. “As we kind of endeavored this past year, there’s one thing that is evident that public transportation maintains a critical infrastructure and this is another step that shows the importance of what public transportation does to our community.”

“Our goal is to make sure that COVID-19 vaccination is easy and accessible to everyone,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree. “This mobile vaccine clinic will allow us and our partners to meet people where they are and continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe and equitable manner throughout our Brown County community.”

Employers and community organizations are encouraged to host the mobile clinic to get their employees and volunteers vaccinated. CLICK HERE to request the mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“It will operate just like a clinic on wheels,” said Claire Paprocki, Brown County Public Health. “You enter the bus, there’s a spot to get vaccinated, and then the seats in the back for the 15 minute waiting period.”

“This is really one of the first in the state of Wisconsin that has partnered up with Green Bay Metro, converted a bus, made a mobile vaccine clinic, and is using professional with health care providers to deliver a service,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

The mobile unit had a soft opening Monday at the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus.

“We are so grateful to the Brown County Health Department for making COVID vaccines so easily accessible to the community,” said Shaina Allen, with the Wisconsin Humaine Society, Green Bay Campus. “They’re a great partner to work with and this soft launch went very smoothly and was a great success.”

As of June 7, 48.1 percent of eligible Brown County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state says 43.5 percent have completed their vaccine series.

The mobile clinic is a partnership with Brown County Public Health, Prevea Health, Bellin Health, N.E.W. Community Clinic, Aurora BayCare Medical Center, and Green Bay Metro Public Transportation. It will be operational through August.

“You see a lot of logos on that bus, normally competing against each other—but to see all major health care providers collaborating with one goal in mind, protecting public health and pushing this vaccine out in the community,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

