3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Solar eclipse at sunrise Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s lights out for the sun,” Brad Spakowitz says.

The meteorologist and space buff talks about the annular solar eclipse happening at sunrise Thursday. Wisconsin is just beyond the fringe of viewing the full “ring of fire” effect.

Brad shows you what the eclipse will look like in Northeast Wisconsin, how to maximize your view of the eclipse, and how to view it safely.

CLICK HERE to watch a NASA video about the sunrise eclipse and other things to look for in the sky this month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.