Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Solar eclipse at sunrise Thursday

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s lights out for the sun,” Brad Spakowitz says.

The meteorologist and space buff talks about the annular solar eclipse happening at sunrise Thursday. Wisconsin is just beyond the fringe of viewing the full “ring of fire” effect.

Brad shows you what the eclipse will look like in Northeast Wisconsin, how to maximize your view of the eclipse, and how to view it safely.

CLICK HERE to watch a NASA video about the sunrise eclipse and other things to look for in the sky this month.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
“It is what it is”: Rodgers a no-show at Packers minicamp
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Criminal complaint details homicide charge against suspected cartel member
A chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes...
Green Bay commission approves Popeyes permit for east side location

Latest News

Fox Crossing police searching for 2 people suspected of stealing girl’s bike
Redevelopment Authority approves downtown apartment complex, grocery store development agreement
Redevelopment Authority approves downtown apartment complex, grocery store development agreement
Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants
Extreme heat taking a toll on area yards and plants
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side
Police are at the site of a possible shooting in Green Bay.
Green Bay police investigating shooting on city’s east side