Wisconsin prisons to resume in-person visits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prison officials have decided to end their ban on in-person visits as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The state Department of Corrections announced Monday people can resume scheduling in-person visits at 9 a.m. on June 16, and officials ask visitors to schedule their visits at least two business days in advance (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).

DOC officials say in-person visitation, with precautions in place, will begin starting July 6.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit in May demanding that the department relax restrictions and allow ministers to visit inmates.

The DOC didn’t mention the lawsuit in its announcement but did say COVID-19 activity within the prison system has declined dramatically to only 11 cases among the state’s 19,000 inmates and 57% of prisoners have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, DOC officials say more than 90% of those who haven’t declined vaccination have received at least one dose.

Some precautions will still be in place, including:

Cleaning protocols for visitation areas

Modified or different visiting rooms for appropriate physical distancing

No sharing of food or drinks between visitors and persons in DOC care

Staff, persons in their care, and visitors ages two and up will need to be worn

New entrance procedures for visitors, including a COVID-19 screening for temperature and symptoms conducted by security staff

Due to an expected high demand for in-person visits, the DOC says they will attempt to honor up to two face-to-face visits per week for each person in their care at most facilities, however due to physical distancing and other preventative measures, capacity in visitation areas has been decreased.

The DOC says they will continue to offer a video visit option, and all people in the DOC’s care will also continue to receive two free phone calls per week until pre-pandemic operations return.

Officials ask that those who are scheduling a visit e-mail the same address used to set up Zoom visits, or by calling the institution’s main line.

Those who are on approved visitors’ lists are eligible for visits, and vaccinations are not required by those who are visiting.

In addition, officials say up to three approved visitors will be allowed for a specific visit, and at least one visitor must be an adult. They add the relationship does not matter.

If COVID-19 cases in a specific facility or surrounding community begin to rise during the transition period or after July 6, the DOC says face-to-face visitation may be suspended at that facility, however state officials will consider factors, as well as the opinion of health experts at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, to determine if face-to-face visitation needs to be suspended.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the DOC announced it was temporarily suspending all visits to its institutions, including volunteer visits, in March of 2020. DOC officials had stated then that professional visits would continue.

