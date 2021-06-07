Advertisement

Tombstone tour features “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”

By Kristyn Allen
Jun. 7, 2021
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The good, the bad and the ugly will be the focus of a “If Tombstones Could Talk” tour in Howard.

The Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Fort Howard Cemetery tour on Tuesday, June 8-Thursday, June 10. The tours start at 6 p.m. each night.

“Visitors can meet Green Bay’s former residents who have had good, bad and ugly pasts. Walk in the footsteps of the people who impacted the community, city, and State that we now call home,” reads a statement from the Historical Society.

Cost is $10 per person or $8 for Brown County Historical Society members. CLICK HERE for tickets.

There will be additional “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” tours in August and September. CLICK HERE for the schedule.

