Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder

Investigators say he admitted shooting the man over an unpaid drug debt
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Updated to show homicide charge is now filed against Manuel Herrera-Hernandez.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement authorities say they’ve linked an Oconto County murder to a suspected member of a Mexican drug cartel who already faces more than a dozen drug and weapons charges in Brown County. Online court records show a charge of first-degree intentional homicide was filed Monday against Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez.

A 35-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Little Suamico on February 22. His body was partially covered in snow in a parking area on Lade Beach Road in the Green Bay Shores State Wildlife Area. Investigators used a cell phone in the victim’s pocket to help identify him, though his identity hasn’t been made public.

Police eventually figured out the victim was involved in selling and distributing illegal drugs in the Green Bay area. That led them to a suspect, whose arrest we reported on last month. As we reported at the time, the criminal complaint against Herrera-Hernandez said the car he was in was possibly involved in a homicide but provided no other details.

Investigators claim a woman in the car with him said Herrera-Hernandez told her he shot and killed the man found in Little Suamico. The next day, she admitted she was with Herrera-Hernandez when it happened.

Police say Herrera-Hernandez, 32, confessed soon after to the murder. He told investigators he and the woman picked up the victim from a house on Walnut Street in Green Bay and drove him to a remote location. He said the victim had an unpaid drug debt and he shot the man several times then drove away.

If he’s found guilty, the homicide charge means life in prison. Herrera-Hernandez also faces a jury trial later this year in Oconton County on drug charges.

Online court records show Herrera-Hernandez is being held on 14 drug and weapons charges in Brown County.

