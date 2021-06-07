Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man

Fred James Murphy
Fred James Murphy(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for northern Wisconsin man.

Fred James Murphy, 89, has returned to his home in Phelps after going missing Sunday.

Murphy left his home to pick up a pizza in Iron River, Mich. He never arrived at the pizza place.

Phelps is located in northern Vilas County.

A Silver Alert was issued early Monday. At about 7:30 a.m., the DOJ announced that Mr. Murphy had returned home.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
Thermometer (NOAA)
Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

Latest News

June 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
Sheboygan mobile home fire
Crews fight fire at Sheboygan mobile home
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing humidity
Hortonville High School band prepares for trip to Pearl Harbor with the help from several area...
Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor