Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to be in Titletown for the mandatory minicamp which begins Tuesday, according to sources close to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted the information out late Monday afternoon.

If Rodgers does not attend the camp, the team could choose to fine him $93,085 for his absence, or they could make it an excused absence and waive the fine.

Multiple reports have surfaced during the off-season of Rodgers’ disagreement with the front office.

RELATED: “It’s about character”: Aaron Rodgers opens up about situation with Packers

The team’s minicamp runs from Tuesday through Thursday of this week, and Tuesday’s practice is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The news comes after wide receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess were reported to be attending this week’s minicamp.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, none of those receivers, as well as Rodgers, appeared during the first two weeks of voluntary organized team activities.

RELATED: Report: Adams, Vet WRs, will attend Packers minicamp

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

