Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not expected to be in Titletown for the mandatory minicamp which begins Tuesday, according to sources close to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted the information out late Monday afternoon.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

If Rodgers does not attend the camp, the team could choose to fine him $93,085 for his absence, or they could make it an excused absence and waive the fine.

Multiple reports have surfaced during the off-season of Rodgers’ disagreement with the front office.

The team’s minicamp runs from Tuesday through Thursday of this week, and Tuesday’s practice is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The fines would breakdown like this:



Missing Tuesday: $15,515

Missing Wednesday: $31,030

Missing Thursday: $46,540 https://t.co/SS5TWvUOfw — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 7, 2021

The news comes after wide receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess were reported to be attending this week’s minicamp.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, none of those receivers, as well as Rodgers, appeared during the first two weeks of voluntary organized team activities.

