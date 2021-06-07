Report: Adams, Vet WRs, Will Attend Packers Minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If Jordan Love is still QB1 (as expected with Aaron Rodgers feud with the team still ongoing) when the Packers mandatory minicamp opens on Tuesday, at least he will have the team’s top veteran receivers catching his passes.

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess were all no-shows during the first two weeks of voluntary organized team activities. But according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport on Monday, all 5 are expected to attend the minicamp this week.

While the status of #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is in doubt for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, it sounds like that’ll be the only issue to be resolved. His WRs who did not show for OTAs, including star Davante Adams, are either in town or expected in town. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2021

They would be subjected to fines if they did not attend, just like Rodgers will be if he continues to stay away from Green Bay over his well-publicized disagreement with the front office.

Adams’ situation certainly bears watching as he is entering the final year of his contract (just like the other 4 receivers mentioned above) but is in line for a massive new contract. In 2020, Adams set the franchise record with 115 receptions, and tied the team record for receiving TDs with 18 (Sterling Sharpe in 1994). Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 15 receiving TDs, average 95-plus receiving yards, along with at least 8 receptions per game. He was also the first in league history to have at least 100 catches and 18 TD receptions.

When asked on the Colin Cowherd show back in early May if Rodgers’ unhappiness with the team, and potential divorce from the Packers, could affect his desire to sign a new deal in Green Bay, Adams responded, " potentially. That’s my guy. That’s the only guy that I’ve had other than the 2017 season when he got hurt, so it’s the only guy I’ve played with. We’ve build up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me, because he was already in that spot, but we established a lot together. It would change a lot, potentially. It doesn’t mean I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

Of course, if Adams decides not to sign a new deal before next season, the Packers have the option of using the franchise tag to keep him in Green Bay.

The Packers 3-day minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday this week.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.