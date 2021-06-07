Reeling them in: Free clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine at Walleye Weekend

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County health officials are hoping to hook unvaccinated anglers and visitors with a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Walleye Weekend.

The clinic will be held Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. It will be located at the Promen Drive/Main Street intersection at Lakeside Park.

It’s a walk-up clinic offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Everyone age 12 and older can get Pfizer. Johnson & Johnson is for 18 and older.

No identification or insurance is required.

This is a joint effort between Fond du Lac Festivals, Fond du Lac County Health Department and Agnesian HealthCare.

Walleye Weekend brings in about 50,000 people to Lakeside Park each year. In addition to fishing, there will be music, food and family fun.

