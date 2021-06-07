A MUGGY NIGHT AHEAD...

A few spotty thundershowers are possible tonight. However, the risk of severe weather is LOW. Any storms that flare up, will dissipate around sunset as temperatures slowly cool this evening.

Tuesday brings more of the same. It will be hot and muggy with highs to near 90 degrees. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the day, and there is a higher chance for those scattered PM storms. Any storms should fade during the evening, after sunset.

Temperatures will stay well above normal this week. As the wind backs to the east during the midweek, we’ll see a SLIGHT reduction in the humidity. A more noticeable change will arrive heading into next weekend. Look for a weak cold front to move through the area late on Friday, giving us a round of thunderstorms. Then, behind that front, we should see a modest drop in temperatures, as highs fall back into the lower 80s next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: ENE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Spotty evening t’shower? Partly cloudy, warm, and a bit muggy. Patchy fog near the Lake. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, especially lakeside. Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and still a bit humid. Another stray storm? HIGH:87 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: An early shower, then a mix of sun and clouds. Not as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and feeling more comfortable. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Sunny. HIGH: 81

