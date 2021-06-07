Advertisement

Marquette to require students get vaccinated, but not faculty and staff

(WIBW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marquette University will require students to be fully vaccinated if they plan to return to campus this fall; however, that mandate will not extend to faculty and staff.

University officials made the announcement about students Monday, saying the decision comes after discussions with health experts and notes that the requirement was supported by its COVID-19 Response Team, Academic Senate Executive Committee, Staff Senate, and Graduate Student Organization. Students will have until August 1 to get fully vaccinated.

The statement explained officials relied on evidence that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the transmission of coronavirus. The university argues a fully-vaccinated student body will allow for “a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let our students interact more freely across campus.”

The requirement will follow the school’s other guidelines for student vaccinations against other diseases, including allowing for students to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons or based on the personal conviction. Those students who are exempted will have to undergo regular testing for the virus.

More information on the requirements are available on Marquette’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

While Marquette’s faculty and staff will not be ordered to be vaccinated, university officials are “strongly encouraging” they do. The university will also require those employees who have been working remotely to return to campus by August 16, or by the beginning of their fall contract. Affected workers are asked to contact their supervisors for more guidance.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

June 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Most area high school softball players haven’t hit the field in over a year with the spring...
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team