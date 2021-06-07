Investigation underway as Menominee Tribal Legislature suspends 3

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Leaders of the Menominee Tribe say an internal investigation has been ordered to take place after three people were suspended last week.

According to the Menominee Tribal Legislature, members recently decided to issue suspensions for the Tribal Administrator, the Human Resources Director and the Administrative Planner.

An online administrative flowchart shows the Tribal Administrator and the Human Resource Director are supervised, directed and evaluated by the Tribal Chairman. The position of Administrative Planner is not specifically listed on the flow chart.

Officials decided to suspend the three people on June 3, saying the suspensions are based on a “series of facts that have become known in the past few weeks”, however they add an internal investigation is being done to verify the findings.

Those who were suspended are still being paid, according to a release issued by the Tribal Legislature.

After the investigation is completed, a review will be done by the Tribal Legislature to see if any additional action is needed.

Interim appointments have been made for the positions.

