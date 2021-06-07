INTERVIEW: Marinette teachers study Spanish

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette teachers and staff are spending their summer learning Spanish.

Kayla Furton, English language consultant for the Marinette School District, says the English-learning population has grown especially in the last few years, and many students come from Spanish-speaking homes.

The Marinette School District is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Marinette campus for a Spanish course designed specifically for educators. This goes beyond learning uno and dos. The course is designed specifically to communicate with the growing number of Spanish-speaking families in their community and their classrooms with a focus on talking about homework, grades and academics.

Furton acknowledges you can’t be fluent in a language with one six-week course. She talks with our Chris Roth about how this program works, who’s taking part, and what might be next for Marinette and other school districts.

