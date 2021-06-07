Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Marinette teachers study Spanish

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette teachers and staff are spending their summer learning Spanish.

Kayla Furton, English language consultant for the Marinette School District, says the English-learning population has grown especially in the last few years, and many students come from Spanish-speaking homes.

The Marinette School District is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Marinette campus for a Spanish course designed specifically for educators. This goes beyond learning uno and dos. The course is designed specifically to communicate with the growing number of Spanish-speaking families in their community and their classrooms with a focus on talking about homework, grades and academics.

Furton acknowledges you can’t be fluent in a language with one six-week course. She talks with our Chris Roth about how this program works, who’s taking part, and what might be next for Marinette and other school districts.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

June 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Most area high school softball players haven’t hit the field in over a year with the spring...
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team