HOT AGAIN WITH A LITTLE BIT MORE HUMIDITY

It’s a balmy beginning to our Monday... Temperatures will be rising with plenty of sun and a breezy southwest wind. Similar to yesterday, high temperatures will be close to 90 degrees, with cooler 80s towards the lakeshore. However, the dew point climbed last night, and it will feel more humid this afternoon compared to this past weekend. The heat index this afternoon will reach the lower 90s in many spots.

Meanwhile, we’re in between a front to our northwest, and a disturbance to our south. Look for skies to turn partly cloudy with a few widely scattered thunderstorms. These “pop up” storms are most likely during the mid-afternoon and could have a few brief downpours. However, today’s risk of severe weather is LOW. Any storms that flare up in the heat this afternoon, will dissipate around sunset as temperatures slowly cool this evening.

Temperatures will stay well above normal this week. As the wind backs to the east during the midweek, we’ll see a SLIGHT reduction in the humidity. A more noticeable change will arrive heading into next weekend. Look for a cool front to move through the area late on Friday, giving us a round of thunderstorms. Then, behind that front, we should see a modest drop in temperatures, as highs fall back into the low to middle 80s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Turning partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 (lower 80s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Warm and a bit muggy. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, especially lakeside. Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A chance of a thunderstorm. Not as hot. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 83

