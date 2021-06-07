Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Several area Walgreens are accommodating Hortonville High School’s marching band members to get tested for COVID-19 in time for their trip to Hawaii this week. They will return to Hawaii once again to honor our nation’s veterans by performing at Pearl Harbor, which is something that they do every four years and what every band member looks forward to.

“We consider ourselves a service band, we don’t do a lot of competitions, what we do is we try to find performances that we can give back to our community, give back to our state, give back to our nation. So that’s why it’s so important for us to go to Pearl Harbor,” said Greg Forton, Hortonville High School’s marching band director.

Plenty of momentum has been leading up to this trip after it was delayed a whole year because of the pandemic and then it kept getting pushed back and pushed back.

“I wasn’t sure if the trip was actually going to happen, given that it was previously rescheduled and then again canceled,” said Shayne Steffen, Hortonville High School band alum.

With the support of Walgreens, 230 band members and their supporters will finally head to Hawaii on Wednesday. But to meet Hawaii’s pre-travel requirements, a negative COVID test result is required within 72 hours before they depart. To accommodate everyone over two days, four Walgreens locations in Appleton, New London, Grand Chute, and Neenah all blocked out time slots on Sunday and Monday to get everyone tested in time.

“Greg worked with us to get us the itinerary of all those 230 people, so we knew when we needed to set these appointments up,” said Tiffany O’Hagan, Walgreens Pharmacy Manager.

Hortonville is also bringing back 36 seniors that weren’t able to go last year, to join them on the trip this year.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Pearl Harbor and going over there, and then really just going to the beach and kind of hanging out with all of my friends cause I haven’t seen them since March 17th when school shut down,” Steffen said.

Greg says the most exciting part will be when they finally arrive in Hawaii, “After all of this work, in order to finally get to Hawaii again, we’re going to be getting there and it’s going to be such a relief.”

While in Hawaii, band members will present a wreath onto the USS Arizona Memorial, the resting place for more than 1,000 service members who perished in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. They will also participate in many educational activities, to learn the culture and customs of the Hawaiian people.

