Green Bay School Board votes to update mask policies

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Masks will be optional for students attending buildings for grades 9 and up in the Green Bay Area School District.

In a 7-0 vote, the school board passed a resolution to update masking guidelines for the district as they enter summer school.

The resolution is in effect on June 14. It is for students, staff, visitors and contractors.

Masks will be “strongly recommended but not required” for people inside buildings for grades 9 and up.

Masks will be required for grades 3K-8 when inside District buildings.

Masks will be required inside buildings that include elementary and or/middle with high school grades.

Masks will be optional while outside any district building.

Masks will be required for district-provided transportation.

Masks will be required for WIAA events.

Masks will be required if COVID-19 infection rates reach one percent for students and staff over five consecutive days.

Masks will be required if the CDC changes recommendations on masks in schools.

