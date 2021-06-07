Golf for Kids Sake fundraiser held to match kids with mentors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 140 golfers at Thornberry Creek gathered Monday for a fundraiser supporting Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

The event was the 34th annual Golf for Kids Sake, one of the organization’s biggest events of the year, giving it the resources to match kids with mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says 72 children are still waiting for a mentor.

”Proceeds from this event are going to help children in our community, and children need mentors. There’s been a lot of issues last year with children not being in school and having offsite learning, so there’s been a lot of isolation there, and children really need to have those mentors in their lives,” said Katie Hess of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northeast Wisconsin.

The organization served about 520 children in 2020.

