Advertisement

Golf for Kids Sake fundraiser held to match kids with mentors

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 140 golfers at Thornberry Creek gathered Monday for a fundraiser supporting Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

The event was the 34th annual Golf for Kids Sake, one of the organization’s biggest events of the year, giving it the resources to match kids with mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says 72 children are still waiting for a mentor.

”Proceeds from this event are going to help children in our community, and children need mentors. There’s been a lot of issues last year with children not being in school and having offsite learning, so there’s been a lot of isolation there, and children really need to have those mentors in their lives,” said Katie Hess of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northeast Wisconsin.

The organization served about 520 children in 2020.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to become a mentor, and CLICK HERE for a list of fundraisers.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

June 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Most area high school softball players haven’t hit the field in over a year with the spring...
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team