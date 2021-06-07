Former Major League Baseball player opens new training facility for young athletes

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Jason Berken’s dream of playing Major League Baseball happened back in 2006 when he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher.

On Monday, the West De Pere High School alum cut the ribbon on a new dream to help young athletes chase their dreams. He opened his new 42,000 square-foot facility, Impact Sports Academy, in Lawrence.

What once started as the Berken Baseball Camp is now a year-round, indoor baseball and softball training facility.

“The first year we had 40 kids, and by year four or five we had 300, so that’s kind of how this business started. We knew we had a platform,” said Berken. “We want to inspire kids from small communities from this area and say anything’s possible, and we’re just trying to pass that knowledge, pass the opportunities on and give kids every opportunity possible to succeed.”

With a complete infield, 45-foot ceilings, eight batting cages and a gym area, athletes of all levels are welcome.

“We’re not just chasing the elite player. We want kids to come in that want to get better, whether that’s for a one-day camp, a five-week program or lessons,” said Berken. “Skill set does not dictate your ability to get in here, so if you want to get better and work and be a part of it, it’s for anybody.”

Berken said the facility is also for families because their support is just as important as game-day play.

“That’s why we created the space for families. We got a mezzanine and we got chairs,” said Berken. “So this allows families to stay, and for us, we want families to come in and see what we’re doing with the kids.”

Berken said his team also knows how important an athlete’s character is, so he says they also support personal growth.

“We try to incorporate the importance of grades, the importance of being a well-rounded person. All that stuff matters to us,” said Berken. “So we look at it as you’re going to develop skill sets to help you progress your life. Hard work, committing to something, determination, not giving up, adversity, all those things to us are life lessons that can really help people on and off the field.”

The facility officially opens on Tuesday.

