Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay defense attorney finds herself on the other side of the law.

46-year-old Heather Richmond-Middleton faces up to 26 years in prison stemming from three felony theft of moveable property charges filed in Brown County.

They involve a case that started more than a year ago, when a man says Richmond took possession of his cars while he was in jail and without his permission.

Action 2 News discovered the charges are also now impacting at least one other case where Richmond is still the defense attorney.

Richmond-Middleton appeared in a virtual court hearing Monday morning before a Door County judge and a Winnebago County special prosecutor involving the three Brown County theft charges.

Richmond is still an active defense attorney in Brown County.

The case started last July, according to a criminal complaint, when a man, only identified as Victim One in court documents, called the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to report five vehicles missing from a storage shed, valued at more than $100,000.

The man told investigators he was dating Richmond and had also worked with her at her law firm, but said he was ‘incarcerated for awhile and recently learned Richmond (had) been selling his personal items out of the house’ they shared in Luxemburg, according to the complaint.

Court documents indicate the man was working with Luxemburg Police on that issue.

The man told investigators his lawyer saw a posting that his 1995 Mercedes-Benz was for sale on Facebook Marketplace, according to the criminal complaint.

The charges also allege Richmond took possession of his 2005 GMC Yukon and 1971 Lincoln Mark III.

The criminal complaint says the man had given Richmond power of attorney over one of his vehicles while he was incarcerated, but it was only for an RV, not one of these other vehicles identified in this case.

Investigators say ‘reliable certified DOT documents show... (Richmond) transferred title(s) of the Yukon, Mercedes and Lincoln... to herself, signing for (the victim) as POA’ (power of attorney).

The victim told investigators he ‘never consented to the title transfer’ and that he ‘cannot speak directly to (Richmond) as she is under investigation by the Department of Criminal Investigation.’

That wasn’t addressed in court Monday, but Richmond’s attorney did say he plans to file a motion to suppress evidence in the case.

She’s free on a signature bond and is still listed in ‘good standing’ to practice law with the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation.

Court records show Richmond’s only new case as an attorney since charges were filed against her is a divorce case in Door County in front of the same judge who presided over Monday’s hearing.

We also found documents and notes from an April court hearing in Brown County where Richmond represents a murder suspect.

In those hand-written notes filed in the clerk of court’s office, a judge addressed Richmond’s charges and made the defendant aware, but he agreed to continue with the case.

The murder trial was, however, rescheduled.

When we called Richmond’s law office for comment, we were told ‘No, thank you.’

No future court dates have been set.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.