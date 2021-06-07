Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez makes a court appearance on Brown County drug charges in May...
Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged with Oconto County murder
Heather Richmond appeared via Zoom for a virtual hearing Monday in a Door County Court on three...
Defense attorney charged with theft, accused of taking possession of cars while man was jailed
FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against...
Report: Rodgers not expected to attend mandatory minicamp

Latest News

June 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
Fond du Lac girl in critical condition after being hit by car
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Hot weekend keeps heating and cooling businesses busy
Most area high school softball players haven’t hit the field in over a year with the spring...
Campbellsport softball player with cancer receives help from opposing team