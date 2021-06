SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a mobile home in Sheboygan Sunday night.

The scene is located on Cheyenne Trail on the south side.

Video provided to Action 2 News shows large flames and heavy smoke.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:15 p.m.

