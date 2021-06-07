3 firefighters hurt while battling blaze in Valders woods

VALDERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Three firefighters were treated for injuries while fighting a fire in some woods in Valders.

Valders Fire and Rescue says the firefighters suffered “heat-related” injuries. They were treated at the scene.

Crews were called to 12528 Rusch Road for a fire about 600 feet off the road. They called for mutual aid.

CLICK HERE to view photos on the Valders Fire Rescue Facebook page.

The fire burned about five acres. The firefighters encountered challenging weather conditions.

“Location, terrain, and weather hindered suppression efforts, specialized apparatus, and added manpower was needed to control the fire. Crews worked for 2 hours to extinguish and overhaul the fire,” reads a statement from Valders Fire Rescue.

Temperatures were 87 degrees and wind was blowing at 20 mph at the time.

The fire was sparked by ashes from a burn barrel, according to Valders Fire Rescue. The ashes reignited due to high winds.

Firefighters used 1,000 gallons of water.

Thirteen departments helped at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.