3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why puppies love people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Puppy love. New research related to a dog’s love for humans shows they’re born with it.

Researchers found within a few months of birth, puppies have the skills to understand humans. Talking “baby talk” to puppies held their attention longer than normal talk. They could follow a person’s finger pointing leading them to food.

Brad Spakowitz looks at the research and all the things it tells dog owners who think they’re better than cats.

This research was on puppies on a track to become service dogs. Some breeds had better skills than others, showing there’s an important genetic component to this, as well. So your puppy’s attention span may vary.

