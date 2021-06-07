12- to 15-year-olds catching up in COVID-19 vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - COVID-19 vaccinations are showing explosive growth among the youngest citizens who are eligible. Almost 1 in 20 children ages 12 to 15 received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday. Compare that to 3 days ago when it was just over 1%.

The percentage of children getting their first shots is growing at a slower pace but still much faster than any other age group -- and quickly playing catch-up. To date, more than 1-in-5 kids in the 12-to-15 age group received at least one dose compared to 1-in-3 16- to 17-year-olds (eligible since April) and 2-in-5 18- to 24-year-olds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is emphasizing the importance of getting younger people vaccinated because of the increased number of hospitalizations (see related story).

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Friday)

12-15: 22.0% received a dose (+1.2)/4.8% completed (+3.7; eligibility for 2nd dose began last week)

16-17: 33.6% received a dose (+0.5)/25.6% completed (+0.6)

18-24: 39.0% received a dose (+0.3)/32.3% completed (+0.4)

25-34: 44.8% received a dose (+0.3)/38.7% completed (+0.4)

35-44: 53.1% received a dose (+0.3)/46.8% completed (+0.4)

45-54: 55.1% received a dose (+0.3)/49.1% completed (+0.4)

55-64: 65.8% received a dose (+0.3)/59.9% completed (+0.4)

65+: 83.5% received a dose (+0.0)/79.7% completed (+0.2)

Forty-three percent of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated -- up half a percentage point since Friday. That’s out of 48.5% of the population that’s received at least one shot. In terms of actual numbers, that’s 2,504,163 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated -- an increase of 28,654 people since Friday -- out of 2,823,834 who received at least one dose.

The numbers are preliminary, but vaccinators so far reported they administered 86,520 doses last week. That followed a holiday weekend, and vaccinators’ reports may take a day or two to come in, but it compares to 87,534 doses the week of January 10 when access to vaccines was severely restricted by profession and age.

The state health department learned of 11 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday, bringing the death toll to 7,161. None of these deaths was recent, so Wisconsin’s 7-day average slipped from 4 to 3 deaths per day. Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties each reported one more death; Winnebago County’s death toll has now reached 200. Statewide, the death rate is 1.17% of all confirmed coronavirus cases.

The state had 260 more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus since Friday. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 133 cases per day over the past 7 days, down from 144.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive for the virus -- is a low 1.5%.

A total 611,000 people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin since February 5, 2020. Of these, 31,352 people have been hospitalized, or 5% of all cases. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there were 170 COVID-19 patients among the state’s 136 hospitals on Monday after dipping to an all-time low of 162 patients Sunday (for records going back to April 1, 2020). Sixty of these patients are in intensive care. It’s now been over a week since the state had more than 200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at any one time.

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION MONDAY

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 48.1% (+0.4) 43.5% (+0.5) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 43.3% (+0.2) 38.6% (+0.4) Dodge (87,839) 38.9% (+0.3) 34.9% (+0.4) Door (27,668) (NE) 64.1% (+0.2) 59.3% (+0.4) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 41.4% (+0.2) 36.9% (+0.3) Forest (9,004) 40.6% (+0.0) 38.3% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.2% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 42.0% (+0.2) 38.3% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.8% (+0.1) 37.4% (+0.3) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 45.5% (+0.2) 41.6% (+0.4) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.9% (+0.2) 36.4% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 49.5% (+0.0) 43.7% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 40.5% (+0.2) 37.8% (+0.3) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 47.4% (+0.3) 41.7% (+0.5) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 35.2% (+0.1) 32.2% (+0.3) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 46.8% (+0.2) 41.7% (+0.5) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 40.7% (+0.2) 36.7% (+0.3) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 33.3% (+0.2) 31.2% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 45.8% (+0.4) 40.7% (+0.4) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 222,172 (46.9%) (+0.3) 202,693 (42.7%) (+0.4) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 243,056 (44.2%) (+0.3) 216,501 (39.4%) (+0.5) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,823,834 (48.5%) (+0.3) 2,504,163 (43.0%) (+0.5)

MONDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

As the state reports fewer recent cases and deaths, we’re refocusing our attention on numbers specific to WBAY-TV’s viewing area.

Brown – 31,866 cases (+9) (247 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 5,838 cases (+3) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,404 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,981 cases (+3) (172 deaths)

Door – 2,626 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Florence - 452 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,580 cases (+23) (122 deaths)

Forest - 964 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,042 cases (22 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,613 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,363 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,644 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,232 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,793 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 806 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,512 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,82 cases (+9) (218 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,742 cases (+1) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,855 cases (+6) (146 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,938 cases (+3) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,208 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,329 cases (+11) (200 deaths) (+1)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

* Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.