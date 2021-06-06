U.S. Senate candidates make campaign pitches at Wisconsin Democratic Convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A crowded field of Democratic candidates that includes political newcomers, current office holders, a doctor and the son of a billionaire is making their pitches for why they’re the best pick to take out Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022.

Each of the five announced candidates, and a sixth who is poised to get in the race, addressed the virtual Wisconsin Democratic Convention on Sunday.

For several of the lesser-known candidates, it marked their first chance to make their case before an audience of party activists who are most likely to be voting in the August 2022 primary.

Those candidates include Democratic state Senator Chris Larson of Milwaukee, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino.

In addition, Milwaukee political activist Steven Olikara has formed an exploratory committee to examine a run as a Democrat.

Earlier this year, Godlewski stopped in Oshkosh soon after announcing her campaign, and Larson announced his campaign at the end of May.

RELATED: Early campaign for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat heats up

Nelson has previously cast himself as a financial underdog in the race.

Lasry, who as Action 2 News previously reported worked in the White House under then president Barack Obama, made headlines in January for getting a COVID-19 vaccine even though he wasn’t in one of the eligible groups. His wife is the Chief of Staff for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Battino’s website states she is running to be the first Democratic woman physician in the U.S. Senate.

Johnson has not formally announced if he will seek another term as a U.S. Senator for Wisconsin.

RELATED: Sen. Ron Johnson undecided on a third term

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced his bid for a second term the Saturday evening portion of the convention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.