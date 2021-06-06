UPFRONT: Analysts look at Evers’ campaign strategy following re-election announcement

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The day after Tony Evers announced his campaign to be reelected as Wisconsin’s governor, political analysts are looking at what his team will focus on during the campaign.

Evers made has campaign official Saturday, when he announced his bid for a second term during the Wisconsin Democratic Convention.

His announcement came just days after he revealed his campaign team. As Action 2 News previously reported, Cassi Felini has been named as his campaign manager, and had worked as his deputy campaign manager in 2017.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, a Madison political analyst said he believed Evers may focus his campaign on his coronavirus response.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the governor packages that,” said JR Ross, the editor of Wispolitics.com. “Because it’s kind of a 50/50 issue right now. We’re in this kind of, not quite post-pandemic world, but in a world where some people kind of already have COVID fatigue and snap back. So, those folks may be very motivated against what Governor Evers has done, that could be an issue for him. His challenges include things like the unemployment insurance problems and getting those checks out. The amount of protests in Kenosha last summer. So, he’s got some pluses, but has some challenges as well.”

Ross says several prominent republicans are thinking about running against Evers in 2022, including state senator Chris Kapenga, U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, former Congressman Sean Duffy, and others.

As of this time, the only person who is actually laying the groundwork for a bid is former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who served under former governor Scott Walker.

The 69-year-old is currently in his first term as governor, and narrowly defeated Walker in 2018.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokeswoman Anna Kelly accused Evers of a multitude of failures, including not getting kids back to school sooner and not getting benefits to the unemployed quickly enough during the pandemic.

“Evers has nothing to campaign on except a record of incompetence, absent leadership and four years of zero accomplishment,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.