TURNING MUGGIER WITH PM STORMS

Some additional clouds are pushing into southern Wisconsin, but skies should still be mainly clear tonight. It will be warm once again with lows ranging from the mid 60s into the lower 70s. A southwest breeze should also continue around 10 mph.

As the new work week begins, an active, summer-like weather pattern will shape up. The humidity will increase for Monday and Tuesday, and highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Afternoon storms will be possible both days, with storms likely being a bit more widespread on Tuesday. Given the heat/humidity, some storms could become strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. The severe weather outlook will stay in the LOW category.

Wednesday will still be a warm, humid day with highs into the mid 80s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds... with an isolated afternoon storm possible. The humidity begins to back off some for the late-week, but does not go away altogether. As a result, lows should settle into the lower and middle 60s by next weekend, as opposed to the high 60s/lower 70s which continue through Monday night. Highs by the end of the week will still be 5-10° above average for the middle of June, in the low-to-mid 80s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 4AM MONDAY

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Warm with mainly clear skies. Southwest breeze continues. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken with storms developing. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with an isolated afternoon. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. Storms develop LATE. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: A spotty shower... mainly early. Then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 84

