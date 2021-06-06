Advertisement

Red Cross assisting 7 following Fond du Lac duplex fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say the Red Cross is helping seven people following a duplex fire in Fond du Lac late Saturday night.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 300 block of W. Division Street at 11:16 p.m. for a report of a fire on the upper level porch leading to the entrance of an upper unit of a two family residential duplex.

When they arrived, crews say they found a smoldering fire on the open porch, as well as the area immediately outside the doorway.

Residents of both units were able to evacuate the building, and the flames were quickly put out.

However, officials say it did damage the exterior porch, the doorway, and exterior siding material.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than hour for overhaul.

Officials say the fire started due to the improper discarding of smoking materials on the porch area.

No one was reported injured.

Fire officials say crews will canvass the neighborhood, and will hand out safety information and also offer residential fire inspections.

