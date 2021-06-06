Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Record breaking heat arrived in time for the first full weekend of June across the region.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay announced Sunday morning that a handful of cities had broken their previous high temperature record on Saturday, and some also set a new record high for an overnight temperature.
A couple of other cities tied their previous records set for Saturday.
According to data from the NWS, some of the previous records which fell Saturday were 87 years old.
Weather officials said Antigo, Green Bay, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau all broke records, while Appleton and Wisconsin Rapids tied the high temperature record.
Meanwhile, Appleton, Rhinelander and Wausau all set a new record for warmest overnight temperatures.
You can find the new records, as well as the previous records, in the tables below.
|Location
|Record High Temperature Set
|Previous Record
|Year of previous record
|Antigo
|89
|88
|1934 and 1988
|Green Bay
|95
|93
|1934
|Marshfield
|92
|90
|1934
|Rhinelander
|92
|90
|1988
|Wausau
|95
|92
|1934
|Appleton
|93 (Tied)
|93
|1988
|Wisconsin Rapids
|94 (Tied)
|94
|1934
|Location
|Record High Overnight Temperature
|Previous Record
|Year of Previous Record
|Appleton
|70
|69
|1925, 1934
|Rhinelander
|68
|67
|1968
|Wausau
|71
|69
|1925
More records could fall Sunday due to the heat wave. Remember to stay hydrated, wear loose fitting clothing if you are outside, take frequent breaks when outdoors, and stay in a cool or shaded place when possible.
Check back for updates if those records do fall Sunday afternoon, or overnight into Monday.
