Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Record breaking heat arrived in time for the first full weekend of June across the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay announced Sunday morning that a handful of cities had broken their previous high temperature record on Saturday, and some also set a new record high for an overnight temperature.

A couple of other cities tied their previous records set for Saturday.

According to data from the NWS, some of the previous records which fell Saturday were 87 years old.

Weather officials said Antigo, Green Bay, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau all broke records, while Appleton and Wisconsin Rapids tied the high temperature record.

Meanwhile, Appleton, Rhinelander and Wausau all set a new record for warmest overnight temperatures.

You can find the new records, as well as the previous records, in the tables below.

Location Record High Temperature Set Previous Record Year of previous record Antigo 89 88 1934 and 1988 Green Bay 95 93 1934 Marshfield 92 90 1934 Rhinelander 92 90 1988 Wausau 95 92 1934 Appleton 93 (Tied) 93 1988 Wisconsin Rapids 94 (Tied) 94 1934

Location Record High Overnight Temperature Previous Record Year of Previous Record Appleton 70 69 1925, 1934 Rhinelander 68 67 1968 Wausau 71 69 1925

More records could fall Sunday due to the heat wave. Remember to stay hydrated, wear loose fitting clothing if you are outside, take frequent breaks when outdoors, and stay in a cool or shaded place when possible.

Check back for updates if those records do fall Sunday afternoon, or overnight into Monday.

Hot temps will continue today with most of the area seeing highs in the upper 80s & lower 90s. It will be a little cooler near the shores of Lake Michigan. A few clouds will be around early this morning and again late in the day, but plenty of sunshine is expected. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bok8klz7ve — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 6, 2021

