Parade celebrates fire department’s 100 years of service

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of one Manitowoc County village celebrated the 100th birthday of its fire department Sunday by holding a parade.

Fire trucks, tractors, pick-up trucks and clowns filed through the Village of Francis Creek.

Organizers say the event was originally scheduled for 2020, which was technically the 100th birthday, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the parade, we’re all gathering up at the fire station and having a water fight, and honoring our firemen that dedicated many, many years of service. One person is getting a 50 year award today,” said Nathan Schleis, the Assistant Chief for the Francis Creek Fire Department.

Other fire agencies in Manitowoc County also participated in the parade.

