Advertisement

Parade celebrates fire department’s 100 years of service

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of one Manitowoc County village celebrated the 100th birthday of its fire department Sunday by holding a parade.

Fire trucks, tractors, pick-up trucks and clowns filed through the Village of Francis Creek.

Organizers say the event was originally scheduled for 2020, which was technically the 100th birthday, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the parade, we’re all gathering up at the fire station and having a water fight, and honoring our firemen that dedicated many, many years of service. One person is getting a 50 year award today,” said Nathan Schleis, the Assistant Chief for the Francis Creek Fire Department.

Other fire agencies in Manitowoc County also participated in the parade.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
Thermometer (NOAA)
Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

Latest News

June 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
Sheboygan mobile home fire
Crews fight fire at Sheboygan mobile home
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing humidity
Fred James Murphy
Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man
Hortonville High School band prepares for trip to Pearl Harbor with the help from several area...
Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor